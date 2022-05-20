Daniel K. Daniel Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

Vanessa Obioha

Following a four year hiatus in the United States to hone his acting career, Nigerian actor and winner of the 2016 AMVCA Best Male Actor, Daniel K Daniel, aka (DKD) is back in Nigeria.

Popular for his gutsy role of Bossman in 2015’s Frankie Ogar directed action drama, ‘A Soldier’s Story’, the actor was recently spotted on the red carpet of multiple high profile events including the Glo Battle of the Year, and the premiere of The Blood Covenant.

According to close sources, he’s already working on a few new projects that include ‘Dear Sister’, a film produced by Etinosa Idemudia; and the upcoming flick ‘Yellows & Blacks’ directed by Tchidi Chikere.

While away in the States, the AMAA 2016 Actor of the Year, was part of multiple film productions, teaming up with ace producers and veteran African actors in the diaspora and a few Hollywood productions including ‘The Drone that Stole Christmas’.

As far as reports go, It’s been rumoured that the prolific actor is set to feature in a Showmax original production.

