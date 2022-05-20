Adesuwa Rhodes Listed Among Top 40 Black Women in Asset Management Globally

Mary Nnah

Another honour has been given to the investor, entrepreneur, and women’s empowerment advocate, Adesuwa Rhodes, founder and managing partner of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes.

She was listed as one of the Black Women in Asset Management, BWAM, 40 under 40 lists of women committed to shaping the future of asset management.

The list celebrates inspiring Black women in asset management who have demonstrated leadership and strong achievements in their professional careers.

Black Women in Asset Management is an organisation of professionals in the asset management industry-aligned around a common goal to advance and retain black women leaders across all investment strategies.

Also in February 2020, Adesuwa alongside other prominent women in the financial industry berthed 100 women in Finance in Nigeria aimed at harnessing the potential of women in the corporate world.

Elated Adusuwa in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed gratitude to (BWAM) just as she strongly advocated bridging the inequality among women in accessing capital by having more women in investment decision-making roles.

She stated, “I am truly humbled and grateful to be recognised and to share the space with so many amazing women who are achieving great feats within the asset management space.

“Thank you Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) for recognising the work we do at Aruwa Capital Management as we are committed to bridging the finance gap that exists for female entrepreneurs while showcasing the untapped potential that exists when women are capital allocators.

“The present imbalance in access to capital for women in Africa is having detrimental effects on our socio-economic development and one of the quickest ways to solve this problem is by having more women allocating capital and in investment decision-making roles.

“Mckinsey tells us that there could be an additional $28 trillion in global GDP if the gender gap is bridged, but currently, only 1.3 per cent of the $69 billion in asset management is run by women and minorities. I am excited to be playing my part to bridge this gap and be an example for others.

“Thank you BWAM for shining a light on Black women, I often say “you can’t be what you can’t see”, and I am hopeful this list will inspire young women to pursue careers in investments and asset management”.

Adesuwa is one of the youngest female private equity fund managers in Africa, an active investor, and a board member of many striving businesses in Nigeria across multiple sectors.

She’s also the second daughter of the late industrious and high note philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

