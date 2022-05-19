Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Primary Schools Swimming to Hold May 21

After the success of the recently concluded Zenith Secondary School Swimming competition at the Ikoyi Club, all is now set for the primary school swimming contest, expected to take place on May 21stat the swimming pool section of the elite club.

According to the Chairman of the swimming section of the club, Kunle Adeniji, all is set for the competition as he also praised the sponsors, Zenith Bank for their support.

Grange School retained the Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet title recently with Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma at the forefront of the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze.

Adeniji stressed the importance of catching them young while revealing that some of the swimmers that competed in the secondary school meet have competed at the primary school level before.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit would continue to bring out hidden talents for the country.

He added: “Zenith Bank is committed to sports development and that is why we focus on youth programmes so that we can raise future champions for Nigeria.”

