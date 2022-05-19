Winner Emerges in DAAYTA Talent Award, Gets N12m Grant Prize

Emma Okonji

ARM has announced the winner of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022 programme at the finalists’ pitch event which held recently.

Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise, emerged winner out of seven contestants to claim the N12 million grant. His business idea – D-Olivette is a social enterprise that is accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture.

The enterprise is doing this through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste and biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas within ten days.

DAAYTA 2022 focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. Four hundred and twenty-five (425) applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a meticulous review process, the top 6 contestants were identified and chosen. These six made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grant.

The top six finalists were: Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette – a social enterprise accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste and biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas.

Speaking about the occasion, the Executive Director of ARM Pensions, Osahan Ogiemuda said, “I say a big congratulations to the winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise and all runners up. We believe that they all have what it takes to make a sustainable impact in their communities. I also appreciate the entire team and partners who have supported this initiative to ensure that we achieve our goal of enabling young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to change the narrative in their various communities.”

The participants went through a selected team of judges who are experts in different fields.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

