Where Life is Two for One Kobo!

Although we have heard such declarations before, it is important that the culprits be brought to justice, especially against the background that five days before the Kano tragedy, one Methodus Emmanuel, a 24-year-old trader based in Padongari, Niger State was also killed by a mob over allegations of blasphemy. But it is comforting that we have political leaders who are sensitive enough to intervene on the Kano tragedy to avert a bigger problem.
Latest News
BACKPAGE
Never Ever Write Nigeria off
SIMON KOLAWOLE! BY SIMON KOLAWOLE A confession is in order this early Sunday morning. Although I was quite sceptical...
Column
WEALTH BUILDING REQUIRES CAN-DO-MENTALITY, DEVOID OF EXCUSES AND CASTING BLAMES
Ayo arowolo -
CONVERSATION WITH MY BILLIONAIRE FRIEND (SESSION 16)