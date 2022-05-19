UN: Safely Managed Toilet Waste May Unlock $420bn Global Productivity

Dike Onwuamaeze



The United Nations Sanitation and Water for All global partnership (SWA) has stated that access to toilets with safely managed waste might unlock $420 billion in global productivity annually.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Communication, SWA, Mr. Alexandra Reis, to highlight a two-day Sector Minister’s Meeting (SMM) that was projected to attract more than 70 ministers to a landmark meeting on Water and Sanitation, which would be held in Indonesia between May 18 and 19, 2022.

Reis said the event, which would be hosted in Jakarta by the Government of Indonesia, was convened by the United Nations Sanitation and Water for All global partnership (SWA) and UNICEF.

He added that access to soap and water could generate $45 billion per year and reduce the spread of infections in a COVID-19-like epidemic by up to 20 per cent.

The SWA also added that nearly 90 per cent of climate disasters were water-related, including floods, droughts, and deteriorating water quality, stating that 40 per cent of the global population is highly vulnerable to their impact.

“Universal access to toilets with safely managed waste will generate $86 billion per year in greater productivity and reduced health costs, increasing school and work attendance by three billion days each year and unlocking $420 billion in productive value.”

It stated that over two billion people worldwide, or one in four, live in countries where water supply is inadequate while half of the world’s population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by as early as 2025.

“At least 2 billion people globally use contaminated drinking water, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio. “Over 700 children under age five die every day of diarrheal diseases due to lack of appropriate WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) services,” SWA said.

It noted that, “in areas of conflict, children are nearly 20 times more likely to die from diarrheal disease than from the conflict itself.”

Reis said the conference would feature a two-day programme that would include live-streamed plenary sessions while ministerial dialogues would be held under Chatham House Rules to encourage an open and honest debate.

