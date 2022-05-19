Team Nigeria to Battle Jamaica, Japan in Group C of Detroit 2022

Team Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Japan and Jamaica at the official draw ceremony for the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 which held last Friday at the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC).

The male 11-a- side unified football tournament, modeled after the FIFA World Cup and presented by Toyota, will begin on the 31st of July in Detroit, USA, with over 300 athletes from 25 countries around the world to compete in Unified Sports.

It brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team, demonstrating how playing and competing together breaks down barriers and ultimately creates communities of acceptance and inclusion.

Special Olympics Nigeria athletes are upbeat as they intensify their training in preparation for the game.

Team Nigeria’s first group stage match will be against Japan on the 1st of August 2022, followed by a match against Jamaica the next day.

The Unified Cup is expected to attract 10,000 spectators, 1,000 volunteers, and 500 family members and dignitaries, all with the common goal of breaking down social barriers through the joy of sport and the power of inclusion. Following the inaugural competition in Chicago in 2018, the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 will be the second tournament in this single-sport series.

Special Olympics Nigeria is part of a worldwide movement (Special Olympics International) that is aimed at changing the misconceptions individuals have about people with intellectual disabilities (PWID).

Its mission is to provide various sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities thus providing a platform where their abilities are celebrated in the society.

