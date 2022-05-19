Stakeholders Amplify Arts for Healing at Maiden Nat’l Arts in Health Week



Yinka Olatunbosun

From May 8 till 14, the Arts in Medicine Projects held its maiden edition of the National Arts in Health Week to raise awareness on the use of arts for therapeutic purposes. The event which was hosted online and at physical locations in Abuja and Lagos had in attendance the representatives of the United States Consulate in Nigeria, World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Arts in Health, Department of Behavioural Science and Health, University College London, curators, filmmakers, mental health advocates, environmentalists, medical practitioners, researchers, scientists, social entrepreneurs, innovators, diplomats, artists, advocates, cultural producers, researchers among many others.

The National Arts in Health week evolved from the discovery that there is an increasing body of evidence to prove that the richness of African Arts – music, dance, visual arts and writing – are now useful tools for health and wellbeing of patients requiring long-term care. Hence, the stakeholders who assembled for this maiden edition mulled discussions on the development and implementation of relevant arts and health interventions in Nigeria while building the framework for mentoring and capacity building.

The Founder of Arts in Medicine Projects and Chair for the National Arts in Health Week in Nigeria, Kunle Adewale observed that the idea of advancing the integration of arts in health week was born during the first National Arts in Health conference in Nigeria in May 2021. Later, the Federal Ministry of Health declared that every second week of May should be dedicated to promoting creativity and wellness in Nigeria.

“This year’s event further reiterates our commitments to creative and wellness practices. Our goal is to increase the psychosocial and therapeutic support for 100,000 Nigerians every year through research, education, partnership with relevant government agencies, International organizations, academic institutions, diplomatic missions, NGOs, Private sectors, cultural arts organizations by hosting continuous arts in medicine fellowships, arts in health programs and wellness events among many others. Strengthening the union of the arts in health in Nigeria will give birth to a holistic society with a great quality of life,’’ Adewale said.

In his introductory address, the Public Affairs Officer of the United States Consulate in Lagos, Stephen Ibelli noted the connection between arts and medicine, health and wellbeing. He emphasised on the significance of arts towards healing by observing that medicine alone would not aid expected recovery without the contribution of arts. Ibelli therefore commended the organizers under the leadership of Kunle Adewale.

While giving the keynote address titled “Arts in Health in Nigeria: LUTH as a Case Study”, Dr. Babayemi Osonaike, a consultant pediatrician and the head of Emergency Unit Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) disclosed that medicine was not just a science, but also an art. He further stated that art was an integral part of medicine which penetrated the root of the healing process. Dr. Osonaike explained that the actual healing process of medicine was the work of arts spreading through the body but driven by the science of medicine. The medical expert however lamented that the arts aspect of medicine was missing in the daily practice of medicine.

In his words, “medical practitioners should understand that there is an artistic aspect of medicine. Artistic aspect of medicine brings an inner dimension of peace and happiness in patients and their caregivers. Arts brings a new dimension to healing other than diagnosis and administration of drugs. Medicine is just about science but fusion of science and arts”.

Osonaike urged caregivers to be deliberate in deploying arts during the healing process. He also noted that they should inject creativity to using arts for the healing process while concluding that arts offer medicine enormous opportunities to apply the science of healing.

Other highlights of the events are inspirational stories and testimonials by advocates who have used artistic expressions to boost the self-confidence of Nigerian children and adults living with disabilities; interactive Mental Health Podcast, game therapy for young adults living with sickle cell anemia, Seniors living with dementia and other forms of cognitive impairments; technology for child and maternal health in Nigeria and more.

The event also featured 15 film screenings such as short films and documentaries on social justice, mental health, child and maternal health, sexual and reproductive health, chronic illnesses. There was a 3D viewing of the ‘Art of Pain,’ an art exhibition on sickle cell awareness.

Additionally, therapeutic art sessions were held towards improving the health of parents and children living with cancer at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and adults living with mental health disorders at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital via Performance Art and Drama Therapy, Guided Meditative Dance Movement through Virtual Reality. Other sessions include the launch of NFTs for Dementia care in Nigeria and VR for Brain Health, Sip and Paint, Words and Wellness, masterclasses on mental health, waste to wealth and wellbeing, drone and photography, health talks on nutrition, food and tourism in Nigeria.

Partners for the inaugural National Arts in Week in Nigeria 2022 edition include the Arts in Medicine Fellowship. CCA Lagos, The Cube Café Abuja, Arteryvail Nutrition, National Sickle Cell Center Nigeria, Sip and Paint Nigeria, Thought Pyramid Art Center Abuja, Federal Ministry of Health, Society of Nigerian Artists, Mental Health Fellowship and WHO Collaborating Center for Arts and Health. The event was curated by 40 Arts in Medicine Fellows from Nigeria.

