Real Sophy Speaks about Importance of Keeping Mental Health in Check

Prominent content creator and comedian, Chisom Sophia, also known as Real Sophy, has said that she shuts off sources of negativity regarding her personality and craft to keep her mental health in check.

Speaking at her birthday dinner which held on May 12, the 26 year-old influencer and businesswoman expressed her worries at the trend of celebrity suicides that shook the entertainment circles in Africa and beyond in the early weeks of 2022.

According to reports, Cheslie Kryst (former Miss USA), Ian Alexander Jr. (DJ and son of renowned actress Regina King) and most recently, South African rapper and producer Riky Rick, top the list of celebrity suicides documented already this year. She recounted.

“This has resulted in celebrities across the world becoming more vocal advocates for positive mental health,” says Real Sophy.

The Anambra-born Tik Tok sensation admitted that with social media popularity comes a lot of exposure and attention.

“And most of the time, anxiety and depression arise from people’s diverse opinions and views,” she bemoaned that some views and opinions could be harmful and damaging to the mental wellbeing and productivity of the person involved, eventually leading to a mental breakdown.

According to Real Sophy, the importance of a healthy mental state to creativity cannot be over emphasised. Therefore, warding off negativity is key to maintaining a healthy mental life.

“Negative comments and opinions quickly lead to low self esteem, anxiety, and depression.

“I basically cut off the source. On rare occasions, I would try to set things straight first for clarity. But blocking is where it ultimately leads. Mental health is key.”

While expressing worry over how the severity of mental health issues is often overlooked and downplayed in society, the content creator and professional chef, further spoke on the need for celebrities to surround themselves with positive people who are truly invested in their well-being.

Big wigs like Bovi, Mr funny , Anita Joseph, Frodd, Prince Nelson and Emmanuel of Big Brother Naija fame, Nons Miraj, Sir Balo and Sijibomi Ogundele (CEO Sujimoto Group) among others graced the day.

Real Sophy shot to fame in 2019 after her stunning make-up-free images went viral. Her path as a content creator, however, began in 2021 with the character “Soso, The Pure Water Seller”.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Administrative Studies from the University of Port Harcourt, she enjoys large followership on social media with over. She has over three million followers across social media platforms.

