Premier League Plans Real Trophy Presentation at Etihad, Replica in Anfield

Premier League officials have confirmed they will set up identical presentations at the Etihad Stadium and at Anfield as the title race has gone down to the wire.

It looked as though the title race was over when Southampton led Liverpool on Tuesday evening as a victory for the Saints would have handed the title to Manchester City.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back to win 2-1. Therefore, the winners of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be decided following City’s clash with Aston Villa and Liverpool’s game against Wolves.

According to UK’s The Telegraph, the Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Richard Masters, will be at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with the genuine trophy.

Meanwhile, a replica trophy will be present at Anfield in case Liverpool are able to come from behind and beat City to the Premier League title.

However, Liverpool must beat Wolves and rely on City to lose against Aston Villa to be in with a chance of getting their hands on the trophy.

A win at the Etihad will secure Pep Guardiola’s side their fourth title in five Premier League seasons.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Southampton, Jurgen Klopp said it would be very ‘unlikely’ that City would drop points against Villa but insisted it is ‘possible’.

The Liverpool manager said: “Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. That game will be tough against Burnley because they fight for survival.

“But it is football. I think the time when City became champion (in 2019) it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City. It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough.”

While Guardiola said: “Against this Liverpool side, you cannot win the league with four games to go. You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.

“We won’t look at anyone else – we’ll just try and win our game. I’m pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they’ll be supporting us.”

