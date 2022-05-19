Pan African Digital Initiative Conference to Tackle Security Threats

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Pan African Digital Initiatives Summit and Exhibition (PADISE),is set to hold in July at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event seeks to explore the potential and ways to tackle insecurity and terrorism both digital and territorial using existing and emerging technologies. It has the theme: “Leveraging Right Policies & Technologies in Taming Insecurity & Cyber-Threats.”

Project Coordinator of the initiative, Don Pedro Aganbi, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, explained that PADISE was established as a platform where the most influential players in the African information communications technology (ICT) markets can come together to exchange ideas and positively influence and promote ICT agenda for optimal good.

According to him, “The theme provides an opportunity to explore how emerging technologies, such as 5G, AI, IoT and Blockchain, can help the country push back its current security challenges including cyber-threats and cyber terrorism. It will equally focus on digital protection for Cloud Hosting, Critical Infrastructure protection, and enabling digital and financial inclusion in the quest to build a more inclusive and sustainable society.”

Aganbi reiterated that over the years security experts have hammered on the potential of technology to curb and possibly eliminate terrorism threats both cyber and physical. This conference provides a platform to bring the issues and working solutions to the fore. It would bring together key stakeholders in the technology and security sectors to help broaden engagement.

PADISE will equally provide a platform for organisations to showcase emerging innovative products and solutions; actively engage the government and other relevant agencies in the widespread deployment of digital technologies innovations across the continent, expose the abundant Investment Opportunities in the tech sector to attract more investors in the sector and create opportunities for establishing strategic alliances and partnerships amongst local and foreign investors to expand ICT networks in Nigeria and Africa and bring together ICT stakeholders to x-ray and chart a new course for the future of Africa’s digital economy.

The two-day Pan African Digital Initiative Summit and Expo (PADISE), will close with the 18th annual Titans of Tech Awards and Heroes Night on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

