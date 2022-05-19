OPPO Launches Reno7 Series with Portrait Photography Features

Emma Okonji

OPPO, on Tuesday, launched its Reno7 series, the first smartphone series to specialise in portrait photography.

The OPPO Reno series has paved the way for a new generation of smart portrait capabilities with its revolutionary portrait technology and chip-level AI algorithms.

With the recent launch of the new Reno7 series, OPPO has taken this portrait-focused experience to the next level, which is a combination of professional hardware and algorithms that enable users worldwide to create gorgeous portrait images with just the click of a button.

Given details of the features of the smartphone during the launch in Lagos, Marketing Director, OPPO Nigeria, Iris Cao, said: “Through its extensive research into sensor technology, OPPO has been constantly searching for innovative ways to increase the light sensitivity of the sensor to deliver the highest quality images. One such approach to this is the adoption of an Red, Green, Blue, and White (RGBW) pixel design. In fact, OPPO was already using RGBW sensor designs as far back as 2015 on the OPPO R7 Plus, through which it was able to increase light sensitivity by as much as 32 per cent. Despite the enhance sensitivity, however, problems including the limited computing power of traditional image sensors and signal crosstalk between pixels meant that images taken using these early RGBW sensors were prone to chromatic aberrations and false colors.”

Marketing a Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Jennifer Okorhi, said: “Following three years spent developing and refining the RGBW technology, and the tireless efforts of over three hundred OPPO imaging engineers, OPPO finally achieved the breakthrough it was searching for, acquiring 87 patents in the process.The new RGBW pixel arrangement developed by OPPO’s Imaging Research and Development team, overlays white sub-pixels onto the existing red, green, and blue pixels.”





