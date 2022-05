Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Gets MTN Boost

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has swelled the growing list of blue chip companies who have identified with the historic, World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race.

Race Director, Zack Amodu, confirmed yesterday that MTN, the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria has affirmed its support for the eighth edition of the race which holds on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State.

“We are delighted to have MTN identify with the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa and I think it is only fitting that we have the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria supporting an event that has been designated through its label status as one of the leading road races in the world,” said Amodu who revealed MTN Nigeria will be supporting the event in many ways including monetary support.

“MTN Nigeria will be offering us monetary and data (hynet flex boxes with active data) support for the race as well as optimising their network in and around Okpekpe town.

“The Okpekpe Network optimization involves the deployment of network infrastructures to event areas covering Apama road where the race will be flagged off and Okpekpe, the finish point.”

This, according to Amodu will promote increased productivity and usability and allow data to be exchanged effectively and efficiently.

The race director also says MTN Nigeria’s support also extends to the athletes, officials, spectators and indigenes of Okpekpe who will benefit from the special 30% discount on data bundles for Nigerians on their network at the event.

‘This will be in addition to the branded t-shirts, umbrellas, wrist bands, pens, notepads and other give aways that will be distributed to spectators at the venue.’

“This is a win-win situation for everybody that will be in Okpekpe on race day, especially those on the MTN network. Okpekpe is the first road running event in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label status.

“The race is the next major road running event on World Athletics calendar which means the focus of the entire world is now on Okpekpe after last Sunday’s elite label races across the globe,” concludes Amodu.

