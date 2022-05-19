NowNow Introduces Nigeria’s First fully Integrated NFC Wallet

Nosa Alekhuogie

African Fintech startup, NowNow Digital Systems Limited, has launched a first of its kind fully integrated near field communication (NFC) enabled wallet, which allows complete contactless payments to take place on the platform.

The new function provides fast, easy, and safe cashless payments for NowNow customers using android smartphones, automated teller machine (ATM) cards, and point of sale (POS) devices.

The most innovative feature of the technology turns smartphones into digital point of sale terminals for micro to small-sized businesses, including individuals, agents,and merchants. With the NFC integration on NowNow wallets, the company’s new Tap & Pay and SoftPOSfeatures, enable the acceptance and performance of seamless contactless transactions without the need for any additional hardware. The Tap & Pay feature allows wallet to wallet transactions on NowNow, while the SoftPOS feature allows ATM card to wallet and wallet to POS transactions.

Speaking on the new NFC wallet integration, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, NowNow Digital Services, Mahesh Nair, expressed excitement at the feat and affirmed that the new feature highlights NowNow’s commitment to enabling seamless financial services in Nigeria.

“We are excited to be the first Fintech wallet in Nigeria to launch a fully integrated NFC wallet for our users that enables them to perform contactless payments. The new NowNow NFC enabled Tap & Pay and SoftPOS solutions provide customer-to-customer (C2C) and customer-to-business (C2B) services, including agent-to-customer offerings. These options enable NowNow merchants and individuals to use payment solutions that are secure and easy to set up,” Nair said.

