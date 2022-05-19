Nigeria Battles Ghana, Eight Others for ITTF WC Slots

Host, Nigeria will slug it out with Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and six other nations at the Western Region qualifiers for the 2023 ITTF World Championships (WC) which kicks off today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Four events – team (men and women) and singles (men and women) – will be jostled for at the three-day tournament with Nigeria’s Rilwan Akanbi and Fatimo Bello defending their titles in the singles events while Nigeria will also be aiming to retain the team events titles.

Apart from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal, others teams participating in the tournament include; Mali, Guinea, Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

Already, all is set for the commencement of the championships as the participating teams will be targeting the few slots from the region on the final day on May 21.

Team Nigeria returned from their camp in Ogun State on Tuesday and they are expected to be led by Akanbi while other members of the team include Amadi Umeh, Azeez Solanke, and Taiwo Mati.

