NDLEA Arraigns Two over Alleged 2.169kg of Heroin Possession

Wale Igbintade

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arraigned a knight of the Catholic Church, Sir Basil Okafor and Edwin Okwuchukwu Izuchukwu, before a Federal High Court, in Lagos on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of 2.169 kilograms of Heroin and perversion of justice.

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Umar Hussaine, the defendants were arrested on March 28, 2022, at their residence, 26 Akpomule Street, Isolo-Okota Area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor told the court that the two defendants without lawful authority, possessed, dealt and distributed the said quantity of the prohibited drug.

He further alleged that the first defendant, obstructed authorised officers of the NDLEA, who were on official assignment to arrest him in connection with the seized 2.169 kilograms of Heroin, by throwing his mobile phone iPhone 7*A1661 with IMEI Numbers 3494 7108650649 containing MTN SIM card number 09036306438 into a Toilet Water Closet.

The prosecutor informed the court that the offences committed by the two defendants, contravened Sections 14(b); 24(b); 20(1)(a) and 49 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004(As amended), and punishable under Sections 20(2)(a) and 20(2)(b) of the same Act.

The two defendants pleaded not guilty, when the charges were read to them.

Upon their not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, and also urged the court to remand them in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

However, their counsel, Benson Ndakara, after informing the court that the defendants’ bail applications have been filed and served on the prosecutor, urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal term.

He assured the court that the first defendant being a Catholic Knight will not fail to be in court for his trial.

Ndakara also urged the court to remand his clients in the custody of the NDLEA pending the perfection of their bail.

Ruling on the counsel submissions on the bail applications, Justice Daniel Osiagor, admitted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N2 million with one surety.

The judge also ordered that the surety must be a senior Civil Servant either in Lagos State of Federal government establishment.

The judge however ordered that the two defendants be remanded in the NDLEA’s custody, till the perfection of the bail terms.

The matter has been adjourned till October 5 for commencement of trial.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

