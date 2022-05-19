LWM Introduces New Swallow Option, Poundo Potato to Market

Raheem Akingbolu

Poundo Potato, a product by potato products maker, Lamb Weston/Meijer, has introduced Poundo Potato to Nigerians desirous of light swallow options to combine with their favourite soups. In Nigeria, the company trades as LWM Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking at the unveiling of the brand in Lagos, Managing Director of LWM Nigeria Ltd, Victor Nwachukwu, said the product is made from 100% Irish potatoes and consists of flakes of the popular root vegetable which is made into a light swallow meal by pouring the flakes into boiling water and stirring for five minutes to produce a light smooth dough.

He further stated that the resultant swallow meal has an authentic potato taste and aroma.

“Lamb Weston/Meijer is one of the world’s largest producers and processors of potato products. Its products are sold in over 100 countries around the world and the global leader added Nigeria to its portfolio in 2017,” he stated.

Nwachukwu told journalists after the launch in Lagos on Friday that Poundo Potato presents Nigerians desirous of a light swallow meal with a healthier, tastier, and very convenient option.

“Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 & C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus; among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato,” he said.

“Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, distinctive on the supermarket shelves and in your cupboard by the unique orange pack, is a result of all these beneficial nutrients, designed for convenience and presenting a light meal option to consumers. Also, the deliberate choice to manufacture Lamb Weston Poundo Potato in flakes format or texture guarantees a ‘lump free’ swallow meal that is easy to make and is ready in five minutes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

