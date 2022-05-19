Institute of Family Encourages Delegates to Become Peace Agents

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development has encouraged delegates to become agents of peace in their various nations.

This was according to the Director of the Institute, Mrs. Dinma Nwobi, at the 6th edition of the African Family Life Delegate Conference in partnership with the United Nations Information Centre and the Network of Family Life Professionals.

“I encourage you all to henceforth become agents of peace in your various nations,” she implored delegates at the conference on the theme, “Family: A pathway to global peace in the midst of global chaos and disruption”.

Delivering the keynote, the Lead Researcher at Praise Fowowe Research LLC based in Irving, Texas, Praise Fowowe took delegates through the origin of wars and chaos, human history and how the little things neglected from family systems could produce the unthinkable.

He noted that at the root of every disorder and global wars is a sense of superiority powered by a sense of beliefs which drive how people see what they see.

Fowowe went ahead to recommend that delegates must begin to promote humanity through aggressive human education, embrace and promote a family system that can promote the best interest of all – be family systems engineering compliant.

Among them are model diplomacy and assisting children to master it, master the power of meaning and refuse to be a part of any venture or movement that compromises the dignity of humanity – drop the baton.

The lead researcher continued that they must become an instrument of peace and spread the energy of love, families must become clans which become villages all over again with dispute resolution systems while leveraging family centered politicians to push policies that can foster family peace.

The United Nations designed the International Day of the Family to create awareness about the family.

This is marked every May 15 where various stakeholders across the globe gather to celebrate the family.

The conference had distinguished panelists like Dr. Adeyemi Agbelusi who is a global alternative dispute resolution expert, ID Cabassa a music producer, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Lagos State Government in Nigeria Dr. Sam Egbube, and Ghaniya Olokodana a clinical psychologist.

Part of their message is that every family must embrace a system that can promote and produce lovers as against traumatised kids who become devastated adults.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

