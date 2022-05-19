inq. Digital Nigeria Champions Campaign for More Girls in ICT

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Managing Director, inq.Digital Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Chime, has called for more participation of girls in Information and Communications Technology programmes in order to close the gender gap.

Chime made the call at the 2022 Girls in ICT Day, which was held in Lagos, recently.

Observed in more than 166 countries across the globe, the International Girls in ICT Day is a global initiative organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It is celebrated annually to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider careers in ICT.

At the 2022 event themed ‘Access and Safety’, which was attended by communication regulators, private sector operators, women STEM leaders in Nigeria, academics, and policymakers, speakers stressed the importance of providing safety for girls and young women to thrive and participate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as a way to close the equality gap in the sector.

Commenting on the event, Chime said: “It has never been more expedient for girls and women to embrace tech as a career path and inspire the next generation of female technologists.” He emphasized the significance of women’s involvement in STEM fields to inq., as well as the manner in which this commitment is exhibited through the company’s purposeful focus on the recruitment of women in technical roles within the organisation. He went on to say that inq.’s support for initiatives such as Girls in ICT Day, which helps to highlight this essential purpose, is to build a world in which there would be no gender discrimination when it comes to the progress of STEM fields.”

Managing Director of E-Business Life Communications, the organiser of the Girls-in-ICT Day event, Mrs. Ufoma Emuophedaro, stated that while there had been some progress with women’s participation in STEM, the ratio of women choosing careers in STEM to those choosing careers traditionally expected of women remains low. She encouraged everyone present and all parastatals to be a part of training events and help support organizations that are working to make sure women have opportunities in the STEM sector.

The event had numerous fascinating activities, such as a quiz and video competition, a roundtable discussion with the girls on their challenges regarding STEM subjects, and an award presentation to several parastatals for their continuous support for females in ICT.



