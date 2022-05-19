IMG Grows Profit by 27%, to Offer Bonus Shares

A frontline manufacturer of industrial gas, Industrial and Medical Gas (IMG) Nigeria Plc, has posted a net profit of N372 million in its 2021 financial year as against N292 million in 2020, an increase of 27 percent, despite the inclement operating environment.

Besides, the company’s Directors are proposing one bonus of Ordinary Share for every five Ordinary Shares held by shareholders, whose names appear in the Company’s Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, June 10, 2022.

By the statement filed with the capital market regulators, the proposed bonus shares, which indicates the Company’s strategic decision to reinvest its profit to build a strongerfinancial base in the nearest future, shall increase the shareholders’ outstanding shares and boost liquidity of the Company’s stock on the NGX.

Approval of the bonus shares is one of the major items on the agenda for IMG’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022. In the review period, IMG’s total revenue was up by 16.4 percent to hit N3.69 billion in 2021 from N3.17 billion in the preceding yearwhile its total assets inched up.

During the meeting, IMG’s Chairman, Mr Abiodun Alabi, shall review the global economic outlook, the Nigerian economy, emerging success stories of divestment of Linde Group and acquisition of 60 percent holding in the Company by T.Y. Holdings, which significantly increased the Holding’s stake to 72 percent and the change of the Company’s name from BOC Gases to IMG Nigeria Plc as part of its brand positioning.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

