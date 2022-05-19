Gokada Opens Investment Opportunities for Logistics, Private Business

Emma Okonji

Nigeria’s foremost e–commerce logistics company, Gokada, has launched its strategic G-Partner investment initiative that will allow other logistics companies and private entities to increase their earnings through access to thousands of customers daily.

Explaining why Gokada has decided to share its customer base, Head of Growth and Marketing, Laolu Oloyede, said: “It is no news that running a logistics company in Nigeria, especially Lagos is not an easy task. The challenges are enormous and ever-increasing.”

According to him, “The G-Partner program is directed at ensuring swift delivery of parcels, enabling third party logistics entities to scale via access to Gokada’s vast customer base and providing a cover for entities who have not been opportuned to possess the required licenses. The mutually beneficial partnership will pivot around the increased earnings for partners, reduced operational cost, increased safety of customers delivery through Gokada’s good-in-transit insurance and meeting the increasing customer demand through a seamless app.”

He said the Gokada infrastructure was built on a robust technology network capacity to handle and manage the influx of customers’ orders on its app, adding that Gokada has partnered active brands like Max.ng, Climax logistic, Faybazaar Limited, Tolsexpress logistics, Laffab Integrated service, Adels logistics and other individuals who already benefit from G-Partner initiative.

Explaining the G-Partner process, its Chief Operating Officer, Oluwaseun Omotoso, said: “It is necessary for partners to provide the minimum of 200cc bike and ensure their riders possess riders’ card or the class ‘A’ drivers license as the case may be, including a 4G mobile phone and a guarantor; as well as the necessary bike documents such as a comprehensive insurance, stage carriage, road worthiness, Lagos State approval letter (MOT), OK paper, LASAA document and vehicle license and hackney permit.”

Omotoso added: “Once a bike owner registers with us, the business is free to operate legally under Gokada’s NIPOST operating license with unrestricted access to thousands of customers daily and increased earnings.”

