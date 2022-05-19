Globacom Urges Female Students to Embrace STEM Education

Emma Okonji

Globacom, a digital solutions provider, has encouraged female secondary school students to focus more on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in order to enjoy future opportunities in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Nigeria and beyond.

The company made the call at the celebration of the 2022 International Girls in ICT Day in Lagos, where it noted that STEM subjects were vital requirements in the new world order of digital transformation.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This year’s event is themed “Access and Safety” and emphasises the need for girls and young women to thrive in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics career, by making use of access to safe and reliable internet and digital tools.

Making a presentation on the topic, ‘Globacom as an equal opportunity employer and key driver in the ICT industry in Nigeria’, at the event held in Lagos recently, the company who spoke through its Senior Manager, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Jumoke Aduwo, said these subjects were central to the development that will make Nigeria become at par with trends in the developed world.

The company also charged the participating students who were drawn from different secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states, to embrace diligence, integrity and other acceptable best practices that will empower them to occupy their rightful places locally and globally.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

