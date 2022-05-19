Fintech Company, Callphone Limited Gets CBN’s PSS Licence

Emma Okonji

Callphone Limited, a premier financial technology brand in Nigeria, has been granted the final approval licence to operate under the Payment Solution Service (PSS) licence category as a PSSP/PTSP/Super Agent in Nigeria. This final licence approval, dated 25th of April, 2022 came approximately five months after the company was given Approval-in-Principle (AiP) back in November, 2021.

Callphone Limited now becomes the first Fintech company to be granted the CBN’s PSS licence to operate as a PSSP, PTSP, and Super-Agent in Nigeria.

Callphone Limited is the sole distributor of SZZT Electronics and Smart POS and Payment Terminals in Nigeria. Currently, it’s a partner with EEDC, Aba Power, MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9 Mobile, delivering quality value-added services to the Nigerian populace.

Over the years, Callphone Limited has launched several customer-centric products actualizing CBN’s financial inclusion goal in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

Announcing the development, the company’s MD/CEO, Precious Chiedozie Ekezie, expressed his excitement saying; “I am delighted to announce our acquisition of the final PSS license. With this, we become the pioneer of this licence categorisation that has escrowing the minimum capital requirement – N250 million – to CBN as one of the licensing prerequisites. We were able to achieve this through the continuous support of the company board, dedicated management team, and wonderful staff who align with our mission and vision.’

