BATN’s Quest to Reduce Carbon Footprints, Contribute to Economic Diversification

Given its contributions to Nigeria’s economic diversification and socio-economic development over the years, the recent visit of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council provided an opportunity for the British American Tobacco Nigeria to highlight its focus to reduce its carbon footprints as well as the health impact of its business through scientifically proven risk-reducing products. Emeka Eze reports

The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) was recently commended for its contributions to Nigeria’s economic diversification and its role in the country’s socio-economic development over the years. But beyond that, for its move to reduce its carbon footprints as well as the health impact of its business through scientifically proven risk-reducing products.

This commendation was given by the zonal heads of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) when representatives of the agencies recently paid a courtesy visit to the BAT factory in Ibadan.

While the NCS team of officials was led by the Controller Oyo/Osun Command, Mr Babajide Jayeoba, NIS Comptroller, Oyo State Command, Mr Isah Dansuleiman was there with his team and the Trade Promotion Advisor of the NEPC, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, led the Oyo State NEPC delegation.

Speaking, the Director, Legal Affairs, BAT West and Central Africa, Pat Rich, said the occasion presented an opportunity to engage with the company’s crucial partners, expressing hope that the partnership be sustained.

Director, External Affairs, BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggisson, in turn, said the company’s bid to expand its scope across the West and Central Africa market necessitated an expansion of the initial investment in the company’s factory from $150 million to over $185 million.

“It is an indication of how committed we are as a group in investing in Nigeria, which is the hub of our business in West and Central Africa.

“Nigeria is important to us and you (trade regulatory agencies) are critical to our business because our relationships help to drive a sustainable business not just for today but also well into the future. Nigeria is a hub for the West and Central Africa region.

“We have collectively paid more than N400 billion to date and have grown from exports of products from the initial three countries to 14 countries now, thereby generating foreign exchange for the country and employment for over 350,000, in direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians,” Erewa-Meggisson added.

Also speaking, Director of Operations, BAT West and Central Africa, Alberto Kauer said: “We have several opportunities, which include generating more exports and by so doing increasing revenues and growing the Nigerian economy.

“Every year, we generate about $110million dollars from exports to 14 African countries from BAT facilities in Nigeria. As a company, we need the support of all the agencies of government here today to do this together. This year, we are going to install the first solar energy in the company. In this factory, we have the capacity to produce more even as we keep doing our business in the right way.”

Highlighting the company’s business transformation to build A Better Tomorrow™ and its business sustainability agenda, he said BAT is focused on reducing the health impact of its business through new categories and scientifically proven risk-reducing products and reducing its carbon footprint, adding that the company plans to install the first solar energy in the factory next year.

On their part, Dansuleiman and Jaiyeoba thanked BAT for its huge contribution to the Nigerian economy and pledged their continued support for the company and sustained cooperation between their organisations and the company.

According to Jaiyeoba, BAT is one of NCS’s very compliant companies, noting how critical it is for the service to support the company by promoting its trade in order to generate revenue for government, especially through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

While expressing delight for the value added by BAT to the Nigerian economy, the NEPC Oyo State Trade Advisor, in her address, promised that management of the NEPC will not relent in ensuring that it clears the outstanding Export Expansion Grants (EEG) due to BAT.

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*† .

In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business.

BAT’s ambition is to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has set stretching ESG targets including achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 & 2 by 2030 and eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.BAT employs over 53,000 people and operates in over 180 countries.

