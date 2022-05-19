Atseye Joins CBN Tennis Q’final Train

Nigeria current tennis top seed, Henry Atseye, has booked his place in the quarter-finals of the on-going 44th CBN Senior Tennis Championship holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja when he dispatched Michael Michael, 6-1, 6-4 .

Also in the quarter-finals is Igbinovia Wilson following his 7-5, 6-1 win over Toriola while Ikechukwu Iloputa fought hard enough to earn a 7-6-, 6-1 win over Thomas, the former Champion.

Philip Abayomi is also through to the quarter-finals of the men’s single category.

In the women’s singles category, Oyinlomo Quadre sent out Jeusi Jesutoyosi packing via a 2-0 win that ended 6-1, 6-1 in favour of Quadre while Ezeh Chidinma lost 6-4, 6-0 to Toyin Asogba.

According to today’s quarter-finals pairings, Atseye will lock horns with Gabriel while Iloputa tackles Wilson in some of the quarter-final fixtures in the men’s category while high riding MaryLove Edwards faces Oyinlomo Quadre in what has been considered as the battle of the titans. Godgift goes up against Madueke.

Meanwhile, MaryLove said yesterday she expects a tough match today while Quadre also admits “this is tennis where anything can happen.”

