Alaba Returns to Madrid Training Ahead of UCL Final

David Alaba is back training with Real Madrid’s first team and is expected to be fit for the Champions League final later this month.

The defender has been dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of Real’s last four league games and forced him to miss the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

It seems as though his absence from the team could be coming to an end as Marca said that Alaba is back in first-team training and the plan is for him to be eased back into competitive action with minutes against Real Betis on Friday.

Medical staff are satisfied that Alaba is ready to return and, should he make it through the Betis game without further issue, he will be free to feature in the Champions League final on May 28.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti could look to rest a number of his top talents for the final game of the domestic campaign, with the league title already wrapped up, but Alaba will need to play as part of his recovery.

There is not expected to be any sign of Eden Hazard, who picked up a knock to his troublesome ankle during his impressive cameo against Cadiz. The injury is not expected to be serious whatsoever, but given his lengthy troubles with that area, Real will not take any risks and will allow him to sit the Betis game out.

Like Alaba, Hazard is almost certain to be fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Marcelo should start against Betis, in what is expected to be his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there will likely be no sign of Gareth Bale, who battles a back injury which brought a premature end to his Real career last month.

