Alaafin Adeyemi, Encyclopedia of Knowledge, Royalty, Say Osun Monarchs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

A high powered delegation of traditional rulers from Osun state under the aegis of the Osun Council of Obas has paid a condolence visit to Oyo town over the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo , Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Leading the traditional rulers on behalf of the chairman ,Osun Council of Obas and the Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja, the second, was the Orangun of Oke Ila ,Oba Adedokun Abolarin .

Speaking while at the palace where the delegation was received by the High Chiefs of Oyo and one of the Children of the late Alaafin, Oba Abolarin in his condolence message went memory lane while recalling many of the memorable impacts and roles played by the late Alaafin Adeyemi ,stressing that he was a priceless monarch whose worth in the promotion of the rich culture and traditions of Yoruba race cannot be underestimated.

Oba Abolarin on behalf of the Ooni of Ife said he was of the belief that the vacuum left behind by the late foremost monarch will be very difficult to fill by anybody.

The Orangun of Oke Ila added ” the present and future generations of the

people of Yoruba land at home and diaspora will continue to hold the late Alaafin in high esteem notwithstanding that he has joined his ancestors.

“On behalf of the Arole Oodua, I commiserate with the entire people of Oyo over this irreparable loss of a monarch and a very rare exemplar in the promotion of traditional beliefs, customs and heritage of Yoruba race.

“Baba Alaafin as we fondly called him while alive will remain as one powerful Oba whose reign witnessed many achievements .

“Clean, thorough, humorous and cerebrally gifted with

oratory powers , the death of Oba Adeyemi came to many of us with a rude shock.

“As people of Oyo town, your consolation just like ours should lie in the fact that ,Oba Lamidi Adeyemi came ,saw and conquered a lot on the throne of his forebears .

“Finally I pray that God will give the family he left behind and the entire people of Oyo great fortitude to bear this great loss .

“The type of Oba Adeyemi will be very rare to come by again .

“Good night Baba ” Said the monarch .

Though painful and irreplaceable, the Orangun of Oke Ila added that they were in the late Obas palace not to mourn his passage but to celebrate his humility, doggedness , uprightness and sincerity of purpose in all things associated with royalty, customs and traditions of the people of Yoruba race at home and diaspora.

He implored the Oyo- Mesis to make the selection processes of the next Alaafin crisis free , devoid of any undue influence from any governmental and non governmental quarters in line with all the values the late Obas stood for .

Responding, the Basorun of Oyo kingdom, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Akinade expressed great appreciation over the visit of Osun monarchs, stressing that even in death the late Alaafin was genuinely loved and honoured by people of repute.

In the same vein,the Samu of Oyo, High Chief, Lamidi Oyewale and Archbishop Ayoade Ladigblu in their separate remarks lauded the Osun monarchs for the display of the spirit of love and oneness behind the condolence visit.

One of the children of the late Alaafin and a member of the House of Representatives, Prince Akeem Adeyemi said he felt great and elated to receive such a powerful delegation of Obas from Osun .

Hon Akeem who described his late father as a fearless and versatile monarch whose reign was long on the throne maintained that he will be greatly missed by people.

After a special prayer session offered for the repose of the late Alaafin of Oyo, the delegation of Oba Abolarin led monarchs also visited Oluponna town in Osun State over the demise of the monarch of the town.

Other royal fathers on the Orangun of Oke Ila led delegation were the Alie of Ilie, Alara of Ara, Owamiran of Esa Oke, Olunisa of Inisa, Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Olu of Songbe, Elegboro of Ijebu Jesa, Oloyan of Oyan, Onigbaye of Igbaye and Akire of Ikire Ile

