Adeyemi: We have Abundant Creative Talents Waiting to be Tapped

One of the youngest aspirants in the 2023 elections for Ikorodu Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eniola Adeyemi, popularly known as ‘Wake Up’, formally declared his aspiration on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a music concert featuring a number of budding entertainers from Ikorodu and beyond. A young entrepreneur and politician, Eniola Adeyemi is a chip off the old block being the son of a strong political figure from the Second Republic and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ikorodu Division, late Chief Segun Adeyemi. Eniola ‘Wake Up’ Adeyemi spoke to journalists at a press conference prior to his official declaration. Ferdinand Ekechukwu was there

A young man, highly passionate, what will you say is the drive behind this step you have taken?

Thank you very much. I think, first of all, I will say almighty God. Then secondly, I think personally, I have to go for the toughest of battles. So I feel nobody is doing this. How would we encourage other youths to come on board and be involved in politics and become the change we that we desire. So, the drive is the fact that we don’t need to give up on Nigeria. We need to make it a better place.

How prepared are you and how sound and how would you rate your support base and your structure especially here in your constituency?

Beyond sentiments, or should I say politically, people can be saying words of gimmick or politicking. But it is glaring; you can ask around town, I am marveled at the support. We are ready, they know we are. And as a strong party man, and youth person, I would encourage my youth to keep being strong and not take it a do or die affair, or take it tough whatever becomes the result of the primaries. But by the grace of God, we are the leading team. A lot of people here want to merge with us we have been declining because we know we have the force and this is our time.

What will be your message to the party delegates as well as the party leaders in your constituency?

I can repeat again, party delegates please this vote is for yourself, your children and the unborn generation. There’s nothing given to us today that would worth the living standard or the livelihood of our future and the betterment of our community. Party leaders are scared of the fact that when they call us youth that we want to take over. No, we are not taking over. We have our own advisory plan and scheme for leaders per meeting. We would create avenue to make them young boys so they don’t think they are old.

Can you give us your background; family and education?

Let me start by introducing myself again. My name is Eniola ‘Wake Up’ Adeyemi, I was born in 1985 at Obun-Ale in Ikorodu. In 1989, we moved into this building. While I watch Ikorodu grow, I was growing with it, playing from one school to another. So in 1990, I will limit everything to politics that was when we have National Republican Convention (NRC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) because I grew up knowing a political mentor and father. In 1990, I attended Anglican Primary School, and Olabisi Adunola Benson Nursery and Primary School, both in Ikorodu. I graduated to attend Government College, Ikorodu. I had always wanted to be a businessman.

I never wanted to wait for daddy because we are much; we are 32. So I feel I’m number 17, if this man wants to share whatever, it wouldn’t get to me. So, I had the drive and the zeal to be independent. Although it wasn’t easy, I got admission into the University of Lagos, Akoka, the University of first-choice, in Year 2008. Graduated in 2013, studied Building Technology. I’m married with two kids; a boy and a girl. So this campaign and aspiration is just six months old. I never saw it coming. I love to support elders. I love to be my brothers’ keeper. This aspiration is beyond me, is beyond survival.

Preceding your declaration is a music concert. Talk to us about this. Why so?

The entertainment industry is growing really fast that is why you can easily understand why somebody will just want to have a formal declaration and at the same time, having a concert. The linkage between politics and entertainment for the new world I will tell you. The GDP of this country increased over two years ago by 14 percent because of our music industry. Do we understand that in the music industry alone we don’t just have the artiste alone, we have content creators, cameramen, the makeup artiste, the dancers, the video directors, the producers, these are level of employment which is part of my representative agenda through youth empowerment.

As a young entrepreneur, I have invested in entertainments, products marketing and other related ideas. Through entertainment, we shall help the society to promote freedom, responsibility, social tolerance, social justice and equality of opportunities for youths. We have abundant creative talents in our midst waiting to be tapped, this is what we are going to be using our legislative and representative power to do and in doing that, they will be assisted to rediscover their inbuilt power to change their personal lives and spread positive vibes into the society through entertainment.

