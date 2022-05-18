Train Attack: Relatives of Abducted Victims Vow to Disrupt Services Resumption

Following the announced resumption of services on the Abuja-Kaduna route May 23 by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the relatives of the abducted victims from the train that was attacked in March, have vowed to disrupt the services.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of NRC, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, had on Monday announced the planned resumption of services.

However, reacting to the statement the Chairman of the Concerned Relatives of Abducted Persons, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, accused the NRC management of being insensitive towards the plight of the victims and their families. Jimoh, who spoke on Channels Television, reiterated their earlier call for the immediate sack of the NRC management over gross incompetence, lamenting that most of the relatives of the victims had become helpless.

According to him, some of relatives are attempting to commit suicide due to the lingering stay of their loved ones in the custody of the terrorists.

He, however, appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to facilitate the speedy rescue of the Kidnapped victims as the commander in chief of the nation’s Armed Forces, stressing that the lives of the people should be of utmost importance to the president and the federal government.

On March 28, gunmen attacked passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train at Dutse Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Eight People lost their lives, 26 were injured while 62 others including women and children were kidnapped during the attack. One of the victims, who was pregnant, has been delivered of her baby in custody, while the another pregnant woman was released last Sunday.

The NRC spokesman had said additional security measures had been put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of passengers, hence decision to resume service.

According to him, the measures were not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service but for all passenger train services, especially on the standard gauge railway lines.

He said: “Consequently, the passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoy improved service delivery, safety and comfort. This is by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN).

“The NIN is part of our internal security check; in addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train

“A valid photo Identification Card (ID), reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative and an online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passenger’s individual profile or identification data.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

