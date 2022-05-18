Three Burnt to Death as Bus Plunges into Ditch in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than three persons were yesterday burnt to death in Ilawe Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State, when 18-passenger bus plunged into a ditch at the outskirt of the town.

An eyewitness revealed that the bus was on a top speed and was said to have lost control before entering the big dungeon by the road side.

“Immediately it lost control, it swerved off the road and entered the ditch and caught fire.

“The intensity of the fire was high because the petrol in the bus had leaked and spilled immediately it entered the ditch.

“The five occupants who had been badly wounded could not rush out. They were trapped and three of them got burnt beyond recognition.

“The sympathisers and rescuers who were making efforts were able to save two other occupants who had sustained bodily injuries.

“The survivors have been taken to the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident.

Abutu said: “Let me confirm that it happened in the early hours this morning.

“Five persons were in the vehicle, in the process, three of them got burnt to death. The remaining two were rescued to the hospital.

“Investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

