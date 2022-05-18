Staff, Unions Hail FG for Reappointing FCE Umunze Provost

The staff of Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze have commended the federal government for renewing the tenure of Dr. Tessy Okoli as Provost of the institution. President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the reappointment of Okoli for a second and final tenure of four years, with effect from May 17, 2022.

In celebration of the good news, the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education (SSUCOEN) said the reappointment resulted from the robust, diligent and revolutionary administrative qualities of Okoli within the four years of her first tenure as provost. In a congratulatory message, signed by Comrade AnayoNwankwo, Chairman, SSUCOEN, FCET Umunze chapter, the union expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of the provost, stressing that her tenure renewal was well deserved.

“This is quite deserving owing to your sterling qualities and outstanding performance. Your steadfastness over the years has remained your credo,” the union stated.

Also, members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) said Okoli distinguished herself as a selfless and effective leader within the four years of her first tenure. In a congratulatory message signed by Comrade NathOdo, chairman of NASU, FCET Umunze chapter, the union said the reappointment confirmed her exemplary leadership and commitment to the development of the institution.​

SERVICOM rated the college the best Federal College of Education in 2019 under her watch.

The Deputy Provost of the College, Dr Christopher Ugwuogo, said the reappointment of Okoli for a second tenure was not unexpected, considering her numerous achievements in the college.​

Ugwuogo noted that during the first tenure of Okoli as Provost, the pedigree of college academic programmes was enhanced by introducing more NCE programmes that widened students’ access to academic programmes.

More commendations came from the teaching staff, who expressed satisfaction with the sterling performance of the provost in her first tenure.​

