Sanwo-Olu, GAC Urge APC to Behave During Congresses, Primaries

Segun James



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct themselves peacefully during the party’s forthcoming primary elections and congresses in Lagos.

He also urged them to abide by the tenets of the ruling party during the primary elections, local government, state and national delegates. Sanwo-Olu stated this during the Lagos APC stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat at Ogba.

Sanwo-Olu explained that it was the responsibility of party members to live, work and dream in the party’s tenets as APC conducts its congresses across the state on Wednesday and therefore urged the party’s faithful to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and comply with the party’s guidelines.

In his address, the leader of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body of Lagos APC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, charged all the party members to work hard for the ruling party to retain Lagos during next year’s elections.

He also advised the party members to ensure that people with integrity are elected during APC congresses and primaries, adding that they must discourage saboteurs from being elected as delegates and party candidates during the APC primaries and 2023 polls, respectively.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, appealed to the members to support, work and abide by any party decision to ensure the party’s success.

He appealed to the party members to sacrifice where necessary for the common interest and the progress of the ruling party, especially in the interest of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is seeking to clinch the APC presidential ticket.

Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while imploring party members to use internal mechanisms to resolve conflicts, said no local government or party chair at the council level had a right to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for redress on any issue without first exploring the internal conflict resolution of the party.

Ojelabi also encouraged party leaders and members to show commitment and passion toward the ongoing continuous voters’ registration by encouraging people to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the June 30 deadline.

The stakeholder’s meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, GAC members, Lagos APC executives, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, members of the National Assembly and Lagos House of Assembly, Conference 57 and party chairpersons from 20 local governments and state’s technical support committee, among others.

