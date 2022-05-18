NSCDC Rescues Four Under-aged Girls in Kwara

Hammed Shittu



The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued four under-aged girls who were being trafficked from Port Harcourt to Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for the purpose of being used as sex slaves.

In a statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Makinde Iskil Ayinla, said that the men of the command have been able to rescue the victims following a tip off from the members of the public.

The statement reads: “The state command was alerted by a concerned citizen of a suspected case of human trafficking involving four under aged girls (names withheld) with ages ranging from 15 to 16 who were brought to Ilorin from Port Harcourt for purpose of using them as sex slaves or prostitute. “The operatives of the human trafficking unit of the corps swung into action and rounded them up at the point of entry.”

He explained further that one Gift Rita, 37, who was suspected to be the mastermind of the trafficking, has been arrested.

Ayinla added that the four victims and the suspects have been handed over to the operatives of the NAPTIP in the state for further action and possible prosecution of the suspect.

The State Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Saadu Mustapha, said that the arrest of the suspect and the victims was successful as a result of their collaboration with NSCDC.

Mustapha promised that the agency would rehabilitate the victims and reunite them with their family, while the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, depending on their level of involvement.

He, however, appealed to the parents and guardians to take good care of their female wards adding that the victims will be profiled and their families will be contacted after necessary procedures.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

