News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Malami, Tallen in Attendance



*Council mourns ex-minister Ige

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with two Ministers who had a rethink in their bid to vye for gubernatorial and senatorial positions in the 2023 elections, in attendance.While the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, was part of those physically attending the meeting at the council chambers, the Women Affairs Minister, Dame Paulline Tallen, who was going for the senatorial seat in Plateau State, joined virtually.

The president had last Friday bade farewell to the 10 outgoing members of FEC at a brief ceremony held at the Council.Malami shelved his ambition of vying for the governorship seat of Kebbi State to remain in the cabinet until 2023. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who also made a u-turn on his presidential ambition, was however, not part of the meeting during the opening session where members of the press were permitted to be part of.Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of communications during General Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83. Those physically attending the FEC meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).Other Ministers who are also in attendance include that of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hadi Sirika,; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey OnyeamaOthers are Ministers of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora; Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

See photos…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

