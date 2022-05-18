Man Utd Tempt Osimhen with £146,000 Weekly Wage Offer

Struggling Premier League giants, Manchester United, are willing to pay Victor Osimhen £146,000 in wages per week if he agrees to join the Red Devils this summer.

Osimhen has been the subject of numerous transfer talks, with top Premier League sides like Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United been linked with a move for the Napoli talisman.

The high demand for his services is not far-fetched, as Osimhen is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment. The former Lille man has struck 18 times in 31 appearances for Napoli.

Manchester United have had a shambolic season, but they would look to incoming manager, Erik Ten Hag, to turn their fortunes around next season.

Many players would be on their way out of Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils look to take a new shape moving forward.

According to teamtalk, Ten Hag wants to bring Osimhen to Manchester. They however face a challenging task luring the Nigeria international, but they are looking to entice him by doubling his current earnings.

Teamtalk reports that Osimhen would earn £146,000 per week if he joins the former Premier League champions.

However, Manchester United would need to cough out as much as £85million if they want Napoli to budge.

Meanwhile, if Napoli agree to sell Osimhen this summer, they are speculated to be eyeing Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca as a suitable replacement for the Nigerian.

The Italy international has been brilliant for Sassuolo, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances. Also, Scamacca could be a decent bargain, as he is valued at €30million as per Transfermarkt.

Napoli paid Lille €75 million for Osimhen’s services two years ago, and factoring his potential, and the number of clubs vying for his signature, the Partenopeans would demand a substantial fee to let go of their star man.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

