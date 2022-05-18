Lagos Free Zone Completes N25bn Series II, 20-Year Infrastructure Fixed Rate Bond

Kayode Tokede

Lagos Free Zone Company (LFZC), the first private free zone in Nigeria with a fully integrated deep sea port, has announced the successful issuance of a N25 billion 20-Year Series II Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Corporate Infrastructure Bonds Due 2042 (LFZ Bonds) under a N50 billion Debt Issuance Programme.

The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of LFZC, Mr. Ashish Khemka at a press briefing in Lagos said, “This is a milestone transaction for us at Lagos Free Zone Company and it is a testament to the capacity of the Nigerian debt market as a veritable source of domestic capital for infrastructural development in Nigeria.

“The response to this bond program further strengthens our commitment to realize our vision and thereby enhance Nigeria’s competitive positioning with our continuous focus on Ease of Doing Business parameters. LFZ further underscores Nigeria as a compelling industrial hub within the West African coast and ideally orients itself in anticipation of the imminent single market regime under AfCFTA.”

Peaking, the CEO of InfraCredit, Mr. Chinua Azubike said, “It has been exciting working with Lagos Free Zone Company on this landmark transaction. It further demonstrates our commitment towards inclusive access to long term local currency finance for infrastructure development. Interestingly, LFZC has set a new benchmark in the Nigerian domestic debt capital market with the second issue of the N50billion series 2 bond, as the first 20-Year Corporate Infrastructure Bond in Nigeria, elongating the corporate bond yield curve and reinforcing the prospect for Nigerian Corporates to raise long term finance within the local market. The LFZC Bonds validates the appetite of domestic pension funds and other institutional investors in financing viable long-term infrastructure assets. We would continue to partner with all relevant stakeholders in executing novel strategies towards unlocking domestic capital for infrastructure finance, in addition to creating quality asset classes for diversifying investment portfolios of local institutional investors.”

Also commenting on the transaction, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Funso Akere said: “Stanbic IBTC Capital, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Radix Capital Partners are delighted to have advised LFZC on this landmark 20-year Infrastructure Bond issuance, which evidences the depth and liquidity of the Nigerian debt capital markets and aligns with the pension fund industry’s growing demand for quality long-dated assets.

