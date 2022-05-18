Jumia launches e-doctor in Nigeria to increase access to healthcare

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of e-doctor, a telemedicine service which aims at providing quality, affordable and digital real-time healthcare consultations in Nigeria.

Consumers will have access to a licensed doctor through the e-doctor service on the JumiaPay app. This medical consultation service seeks to address healthcare access issues faced by Nigerians including crowded hospitals and long wait times.

“We’re excited to offer consumers a platform to connect with an online e-doctor easily and conveniently. Aside from paying for utility bills, buying tickets, data, and airtime on the JumiaPay app, consumers can now benefit from high-quality healthcare on their terms. Whether they want to inquire about or ask a doctor about symptoms while at work, this service aims to provide consumers with the help they need at their convenience and comfort. We remain committed to using technology to improve people’s lives and solve real-life problems,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, Jumia Nigeria CEO.

“Our partnership with Jumia is part of our efforts to provide quick healthcare access to consumers. By introducing and integrating our medical consultation service to the JumiaPay platform, we are providing a convenient and affordable way for consumers to connect with a doctor. We have a team of highly trained and qualified doctors so consumers can be assured of the best care in real-time,” said Alvaro Oteyza, CEO for Africa at MeetingDoctors.

To get started, consumers can download the JumiaPay app on their devices and subscribe to the e-doctor service for an initial subscription fee of N1,500 for three months.

The e-doctor service will be available for free for six months to riders, sellers, JForce agents, employees and other stakeholders in the Jumia Nigeria ecosystem.

