HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELVIN ETTA

Paul Obi pays tribute to Kelvin Etta, former Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar

“What a statesman is most anxious to produce is a certain moral character in his fellow citizens, namely a disposition to virtue and the performance of virtuous actions”

– Aristotle

Prof Kelvin Ogon Etta needs no introduction, especially for those who understand what service to the nation and humanity is all about. Etta is one of those personalities that when you look back at their records, you nod in affirmation at their service to mankind and achievements. When he held sway, it was an era, where merit matters, when men pursued greatness and spoke truth to power with clarity. Today, those lines that define greatness have been blurred by stomach infrastructure, political jobbing and economic buccaneers in the corridors of power.

Born on the 13th May, 1938 in Nsadop, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, Etta grew in an era where Irish Catholic ecclesiastical journey was thriving around the Calabar – Ogoja area in the then Eastern Nigeria. Under St Patrick’s Missionary Society, they had established a foothold within the area through educational institutions like St Patrick’s School, Kakwagom, Boki, among other schools. Etta enrolled in St Patrick’s Kakwagom in 1950. He later proceeded to Mary Knoll College, Okuku, Ogoja; and later finished at St Patrick’s Secondary School, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, two of the greatest post-primary educational institutions in the old Eastern Nigeria. He went on to study Physiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Michigan State University, Michigan, United States.

Etta started his teaching and lecturing career at the Department of Natural Sciences, UNN. He also taught at University of Calabar; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Michigan State University, University of Jos and in Malaysia, South East Asia. At several times, he was the Dean of College of Medicine, University of Calabar.

In 1996, Kelvin Etta’s golden achievements would be crowned with his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar. Like his magnus opus, he set the pace as a VC in which Unical’s transformation in the later years became deep rooted. More so, his first area of concentration was on issues of equity and access to education for indigent students of Cross River State origin, whose main catchment area was Unical. This policy was recklessly being abused in University of Calabar; while strictly upheld in other ivory towers in the country.

What that meant was that majority of Cross River students whose main catchment area was University of Calabar were constantly denied admission while students from Akwa Ibom and other Southern states had a majority stake in admission in the university. To Etta, that was a clear abuse of the extant laws governing the University of Calabar. Realizing this huge gap and the deprivation of access to education of indigent Cross River students, Etta swung into action and made it clear that the law must be followed to the letter.

I recall Etta’s visit to Kakwagom Town Hall, where he came to educate locals about seizing opportunity of Unical being their catchment area, and educate their children. He not only gave speeches and talks like most politicians of today would want to do, he provided an enabling framework for that, enhancing the university’s policy towards admission of indigent students.

Before becoming University of Calabar Vice Chancellorship, courses like Medicine, Law, Engineering and other Natural Sciences were the exclusive preserve of those with deep pockets – and from far distance. By changing the power dynamics, Etta not all gave Cross River State a place in the university, he also provided a level playing field for all and sundry to thrive for the good of the society. It is for this act and many others that Etta is seen as not only a Boki enigma, but a statesman in all intents and purposes. When he eventually left University of Calabar after the end of his tenure in 2000, his appointment as Vice Chancellor, Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) did not last long: Etta could not withstand government reckless intervention and the antics of political rascals. He retired.

Etta has more than intellect and great educational heights. He is calm and understanding as well. In 2007 when the Nsadop and neighbouring community in Boki faced communal clashes, Prof Kelvin Etta’s house was one of the few properties left untouched. The villains and vandals only left an inscription on the wall of the house, “You are a good man.” Beyond his lofty educational background, Etta is a don in all sense, and carries on with some gusto that sends a clear message and set him apart. Boki has produced many great leaders, but none comes close to Etta and the late sage, Chief Michael Ogon. He has a knack for style, passion, success and dedication to duty. He has lived an exemplary life that many of our today’s belly-face politicians should learn from. As he turns 84 years last Saturday, we can only wish to celebrate him more in the years to come. Great men also live well and long!

Obi is a journalist, researcher and fellow at the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts interested in media, elections and democracy

