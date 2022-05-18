Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau @79: Power, Passion and Patience

MILESTONE

Bayo Akinloye

Equanimity. Egalitarian. Effusive. And endearing. Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (retd.) is much more. Unassuming, not a few Nigerians see Gusau as being imbued with selflessness, effervescence and patriotism. Considered part of Nigeria’s murky military past, his admirers are convinced the retired general represents a benevolent evolution of Nigeria’s statehood from dictatorship to democracy. A fine soldier. An illustrious nationalist. That is the conclusion of many who have seen and acknowledged the statesman’s military and political trajectories.

In a subdued way, Gusau is cosmopolitan, though often dressed in his spick and span babaringa. His calm visage exudes humility, deliberateness and commitment. He is reputed to have played a critical part in ensuring Nigeria returned, amidst a tumultuous era, to democratic rule in 1999. From 1999 to 2006, he was the nation’s national security adviser. He returned to that office in 2010 under then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

As Boko Haram’s atrocious attacks heightened, Jonathan had to rely on the time-tested tenacity of Gusau, as former US ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, noted.

“If Jonathan is not looking for another approach, he should be. The appointment of Aliyu Mohammed Gusau as defence minister may be a step in that direction. A retired lieutenant general, Gusau was born into the northern establishment in 1943 in Gusau, Zamfara state. He has served as director of military intelligence, chief of army staff, and national security adviser (to President Olusegun Obasanjo and briefly to his successor, Umaru Yar’Adua),” the former American ambassador had said at that time. “He is close to former military chief of state Ibrahim Babangida, who also remains a powerful figure, and to David Mark, the president of the Senate. A major figure from the days of military government, Gusau is known to be highly competent and highly disciplined. He has been a presidential candidate before and probably still has presidential ambitions.”

Gusau had twice thrown his hat into the ring to become Nigeria’s president on the PDP platform. Though unsuccessful on both occasions, people say he has not lost his fervour for Nigeria. He founded the Gusau Institute in Kaduna and donated his private library and publications to the institute for national development.

Today, Gusau turned 79. He was born on May 18, 1943.

There will be no gun salute and no national holiday declared in his honour, yet, for those who crawl the crevices of power and understand the inside story of the nation, Gusau is not a footnote in national cohesion and unity. They see his devotion and services to the country as more than can fill a library. Stately in ambition, Gusau is said to dream and live Nigeria and was instrumental in developing Nigeria’s Fourth Republic; he served in various capacities as defence minister, national security adviser and chief of army staff. He had also held different intelligence agencies and was a commander of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

According to the Gusau Institute, the retired but indefatigable general has always been an avid seeker of knowledge and a bibliophile who acquired a vast collection of unique books, records and archives over his 40 years of service.

During his career, he gathered an impressive number of rare documents into a sizeable collection focusing on military affairs, international politics, the intelligence arts, strategic studies and geo-politics. This collection (and future additions) acts as the core collection of the Aliyu Mohammed Research Library (AMRL) based at the centre, the Gusau Institute stated.

“It is our expectation that, in time, the AMRL will become the preferred African Research Facility and Information Centre for selected scholars with a specific interest in the above-mentioned fields,” it added. “Its aim furthermore is to foster excellence in all aspects of good governance. It is easily the biggest private Research Library in Nigeria.”

Campbell regarded Gusau as a “pillar of the northern establishment, a military man, and a Nigerian nationalist who has been deeply involved in Nigerian governance for most of his life.”

He joined the Nigerian Defence Academy as an officer cadet in 1964 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1967. A patriot and nationalist, he fought in the Nigerian Civil War. Between 1976 and 1978, he served as the commander of the 9 Infantry Brigade in Abeokuta, adjutant general of 2 mechanised division (1978 to 1979), and director of personnel services at the Army Headquarters. Later, he became the director of military intelligence.

As a military strategist, he was not unconnected to the coups of 1983 and 1985. As the national security coordinator, Gusau reorganised the national security and intelligence setup.

No one knows a man better than his friends.

“This is to wish my friend Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau a happy birthday at 79 today. I salute a great Nigerian leader who loves his country dearly. I have known Gen. Aliyu Gusau for over 40 years now,” said Chief Ebenezer Babatope. “He has always seen Nigeria as a united country. He has friends all over Nigeria. I wish him many more years of service to our country. God bless a kind-hearted Nigerian leader.”

More years may still lie ahead as the elder statesman remains sturdy and stately. As he ages gracefully, more can still be expected of him. Gusau surely excels in serving others, assert those who know him very well.

