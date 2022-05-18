FIFA Hails Oshoala for Winning the Pichichi

World football governing body, FIFA has hailed Super Falcon and Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala for winning the Pichichi with the Catalan club despite suffering a two-month injury spell.

Oshoala was confirmed the joint top scorer of the Spanish Women’s football league on Sunday as her 20 goals proved enough for the award.

Alongside Geyse Ferreira of Atletico Madrid Femenino, Oshoala shared the top prize for the scorer’s award despite playing just 19 of Barcelona’s 30 games.

“20 goals and a perfect club season. Asisat Oshoala has always been unstoppable!,” FIFA wrote on their official Women’s World Cup page.

Oshoala has had a superb season, winning the league’s top scorer, and achieving a spotless league record.

Speaking on the award, Oshoala said: “It’s obviously been a team effort to get here, and l can only thank my team-mates and everyone at the club for this achievement,” she said.

Barcelona scored 159 goals in 30 games as they didn’t drop a single point. They conceded just 11 goals to establish their exceptional dominance.

Barcelona Femeni will face Lyon in the final of the Champions League on Saturday as they hope to successfully defend the title they won last year.

Should Barcelona emerge champions, Oshoala would win the Champions League for the second time and become the first African to win it twice, a season after becoming the first African to win the award.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

