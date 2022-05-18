FG, UNIDO Pledges to upgrade standards of discharge wastewater

Folalumi Alaran

The federal government in partnership with the United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), under the Niger Basin-Iullemeden Taoudeni/Tanezrouft Aquifer System (NB-ITTAS) Project, has pledged the refining and improvements of the standard of discharge wastewater in the Niger Basin region.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of water resources, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who stood in for the Minister, made the pledge at the opening declaring of a five days Regional workshop NB-ITTAS/TEST, which was spearheaded by ministry, and Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

The workshop she explained was organized basically to bring together the nine member countries of the Niger Basin Authority to come together to share experience on the issue of waste management.

She said: ” Nigeria as a Country attaches paramount importance to Integrated Water Resources Management of shared water. Hence, our strong commitments to Transboundary Water Organizations like the Niger Basin Authority. Indeed, the efficient and integrated management of the water resources available to meet the requirements of the various users in the basin requires our Countries and our Joint Institution, the NBA, to have a better knowledge of this resource”

” It is important to state that the evolution of water resources quality in the basin and the discharge of wastewater have to be monitored, given the continuous increase in industrial, mining, and agricultural activities. Indeed, wastewater management poses many legal, institutional, financial, economic, and cultural challenges. It follows therefore, that individuals and organizations must comply and act in the collective interest to improve water quality and protect water resources. To this end, it is crucial during this Workshop to propose concrete and standard measures to mitigate the release of pollutants, particularly those of anthropogenic origin.” She said.

The Regional director and Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, UNIDO Regional Hub Nigeria, Jean Bankole on his part said Nigeria plays a key role in leading the integration of all region within the ECOWAS, and that the workshop marked another step taken together by the Federal Government of Nigeria and UNIDO.

He said the step would advance industrial development, economic competitiveness, safeguard the environment and address the too many challenges faced by the water sector.

He said: ” Nigeria have a crucial role to play in the region, we can try to address the climate change challenges and address the issue of water pollution, because the best strategies we can get a very good qualitative water which can help people living in this Basin, not only to get very good water but also ensure that water is equally well managed in the region and serve to drive all social and economical activities in the region”

” It is important to have common understanding on the best strategies for a good management of water for this Basin, because it’s not only important for domestic use or climate change only, Water is important also for productive activities like industry and that’s why UNIDO is here to conduct this workshop to get the best practices and experience from each countries of the nine countries of the Niger Basin.”

Mrs. Alice Ojowu the National coordinator, National focal structure (NFS), on her part said Nigeria is located at the down stream area of the River Niger, hence the more reason why monitoring the quality of water is therefore very important for general well-being of the people.

She added that validation of the document supported by the United Nations is a very good way to help the country see how the polluted water can be maximized to ensure that there is access to good water by the year 2030.

