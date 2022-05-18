EFCC Arrests Former NDDC Boss, Nsima, over Alleged N47bn Fraud



Blessing Ibunge

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, over alleged N47billion fraud.

THISDAY gathered that the former NDDC boss was arrested on Wednesday evening in Lagos.

It was learned that Nsima’s arrest was in connection with diversion of funds through registered contractors of NDDC.

Spokesperson of the federal government agency, Wilson Uwajaren confirmed the arrest to THISDAY Wednesday night.

Uwajaren said: “He was arrested this evening (Wednesday) in Lagos. It is in connection with an allegation of N47billion diversion of fund of the NDDC through registered contractors.

We are holding him in our facility in Lagos”.

