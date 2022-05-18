Edo Queens Sack Coach Wemimo for Poor Performance

*Monday Gift lifts Bayelsa with first hat trick of the tournament

The management of Edo Queens Football Club has announced the sack of handler, Wemimo Olanrewaju Mathew, following the abysmal performance of the team so far in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League Super Six in Benin City.

Edo Queens were wasteful in their first match against neighbouring Delta Queens and were poor in their second match against Nasarawa Amazons. Edo Queens lost the encounter 1-0 to dent their ambition of winning the title as hosts.

Addressing the press immediately after the game, Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli pronounced the sack.

“From my understanding and findings, I think the coach is not capable and at this point, we have to relieve her of the post.

“We have to sack the coach and let the assistant take over from now on. When the tournament is over, we will know what to do with Edo Queens, but for now, the coach is sacked,” stressed the sports commission chairman.

Assistant Coach, John Niyi, will lead Edo Queens in their remaining matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Monday Gift on Tuesday recorded the first hat trick of the Super Six Tournament. She scored the goals in the 11th, 40th and 62nd minutes as Bayelsa Queens battered Naija Ratels 4-0 for a perfect run so far.

Two wins and six goals put Bayelsa Queens at the summit of the log on six points.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

