Corona College Commits to Quality, Technology-driven Education

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Corona College of Education (CCED) Lagos has restated its commitment to a value and technology-driven education system to enhance the sector’s development.

This was as 150 students of the college received various certificates for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Provost, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa, disclosed this at the institution’s fourth convocation ceremony and third public lecture.

A breakdown of the graduating students showed that 125 bagged Professional Diploma in Education; eight were awarded Nigeria Certificate in Education; and 17 Professional Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education.

The guest lecturer, Prof. S.A Oyebade from the University of Lagos, and other participants urged the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to build a school system equipped with modern technological infrastructure on which 5G tools can thrive.

He called for the capacity-building of teachers and other educationists to remain relevant in the sector.

Mekiliuwa, in her address, reminded the graduating students that beyond the knowledge and skills they have acquired in the classrooms, there are skills that employers are looking for in them.

She urged them to be change agents, light-bearers, solution providers, and pathfinders to confront the numerous challenges bedevilling the education system.

Mekiliuwa affirmed the need to review teachers’ roles to rebrand the profession.

Also speaking, the CEO of Corona School’s Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina, called on the government to consider the issues of support for private colleges that are bridging the gap in the attainment of tertiary education for our youths, as they are ameliorating the declining quality and standard of education in the country.

She noted that such support could come via Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) through staff training, sponsorship, human capital development and other relevant interventions.

