ChamsAccess Partners with G+D to Provide Best-in-class Banknote Counting Machines

Kayode Tokede

ChamsAccess Limited recently held a product launch event, in partnership with world leaders in payment and financial services, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D).

Headquartered in Germany, G+D provides solutions to secure payments, identities as well as digital security and connectivity.

The launch held in Lagos was attended by partners and vendors, and featured live demonstration of the ProNote 130 ,ProNote 300 and ProNote 1.5 banknote counting machines.

Bank branches, currency exchange companies and retailers must count and sort banknotes in a variety of fast-paced environments. To meet these on-the-go requirements, The ProNote range of counting machines process banknotes with astounding speed and accuracy, while weighing just six and a half kilograms.

The indigenous identity management and transactional service provider in a statement said, “Utilizing state-of-the-art infrared sensors, the machines ensure high level of authentication, verification and valuation of banknotes.

“The ProNote devices come with a capacity of counting up to 1,500 banknotes per minute, Precise counting function and inbuilt sensors for accuracy, recognition of up to 19 currencies, Compact size of 263×268×255 mm and weighing just 6.3 kg, a simple-to-use LCD display and inbuilt software support.

“This partnership further strengthens ChamsAccess Ltd’s commitment in providing innovative, secure technology devices and solutions in easing lives.”

ChamsAccess Limited was established in 2009, as a subsidiary of Nigeria’s indigenous identity management and transactional service provider – Chams Plc. Initially, Chamsaccess was involved in the sale, deployment and support of self-service Kiosk and ATM.

Through series of restructuring, the company has advanced to becoming a leader in access and technology solutions, committed to providing simplified solutions to enhance people’s lives.

The company has collaborated with leading technology organizations as well as with customers to deliver top notch, secure technological free from hassles.

“We provide solutions for the banking, pension, telcoms, retail and corporate industries, ”it added.

