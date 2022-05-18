Breaking: You can’t Get Bail Now, Court Tells IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Alex Enumah in Abuja



Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, told the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that he cannot be granted bail until he explains to the court why he breached the previous bail given to him in April 2017.

Kanu is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism charges.

Following his failing health while in custody, Justice Nyako had admitted him to bail in the sum of N100 million with three sureties in like sum among whom must be a serving senator.

However, a few months after his bail, he had fled the country after soldiers invaded his family house in Abia State, forcing the prosecution to apply for the revocation of his bail which was granted in 2019.

His absence stalled his trial until he was rearrested and brought to the country last year to continue trial.

However, Kanu through his lawyer, told the court upon re-arraignnent that he didn’t jump bail but only fled for his life after the military’s attack on his family house in 2017.

Subsequently, he applied for a fresh bail to enable him attend to his failing health and also prepare adequately for his trial.

However, the court in a ruling delivered Wednesday rejected the application on the grounds that the defendant explained to the court his absence from trial since 2017 when he was granted bail until last year when he was re-arraigned.

The judge held that until that is done, the defendant cannot be considered for a fresh bail.

“Until the issue of absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.

“However, the defendant is at liberty to re-file the application,” Justice Nyako held.

Justice Nyako observed that Kanu’s trial had suffered various setbacks owing to over 19 interlocutory applications that have been filed in the matter.

She appealed to parties to allow the case to proceed on trial and justice dispensed accordingly.

Details later…

