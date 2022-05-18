Bauchi Poly Joins Nationwide ASUP Warning Strike

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) Bauchi Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has resolved to join the two-weeks warning strike as declared by the national office of the union to press home their demands.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed in Bauchi yesterday by the ATAP Chapter Chairman and General Secretary, Mr. Dahiru Musa Abdullahi and Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, respectively.

The press statement indicated that the decision to join the warning strike was informed by a circular issued by the National Executive Council of the union on May 11, 2022.

The union said that “it is a well-known fact that the National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union is with mixed feelings on Wednesday 11/5/2022 decided to embark on a two weeks definite strike from 16 to 30 May 2022.”

“In line with this decision, the ATAP, Bauchi Chapter, is shutting down all its academic activities completely for the said period under review.”

The union pleaded for understanding from parents and the students noted and said that the decision was not taken for personal interest.

The statement urged parents/guardians, students and members of the general public to exercise patience as the union sympathizes with their situation, pointed out that the strike action remain the only option left for the union.

The union also urged the students to continue studying their books at home before the said period.

It could be recalled that workers under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Academic and Non Academic Staff Unions of Bauchi State Tertiary Institutions had recently decried the non-implementation of promotions, yearly increments, among others.

The Chairman of the JAC, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohammed, said in a press statement, that there were lots of issues that have been bedeviling his members in the tertiary institutions.

Mohammed described the situation as very unfortunate, noting that for so long, they have not been enjoying some of their entitlements such as promotion implementation, yearly increment, and consequential adjustment among others.

