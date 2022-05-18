Babatope Felicitates Gusau at 79



Former Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has congratulated former National Security Adviser, Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, on his 79th birthday.

Describing Gusau as “a great Nigerian leader who loves his country dearly”, Babatope said he had known Gen Gusau for over forty years.

“He has always seen Nigeria as a united country.

He has friends all over Nigeria. I wish him many more years of service to our country. God bless a kind hearted Nigerian leader,” the former minister said in a short statement.

Gusau served as National Security Adviser to Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

*Babatope, a former transport minister who is also 79, now lives in Ilesha.

