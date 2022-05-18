Africa’s Development Tied to its Diaspora, Says OACPS

Michael Olugbode



The Secretary – General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Mr Georges Chikoti has said until Africa begins to harness and exploit its huge human and capital resources in the Diaspora more constructively, there may be slow growth and development of the continent.

Chikoti said this when he led a seven-man delegation to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

Chikoti whose visit centered on plans to host an upcoming Diaspora Convention, added that Africa has the largest amount of Diaspora and the number of Africans migrating was on the increase.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the NIDCOM, the Secretary General and his team plan to create opportunities for Africans to return home and not only to invest, but to participate in sports and politics, hence the importance of the forthcoming convention.

Odu said Chikoti who was excited with the records set by NIDCOM, added that, “the more we give Nigerians in the Diaspora attention, the more we get better results from them.”

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa, commended the Secretary General’s efforts at OACPS and his entire team for enlisting NIDCOM in the post-Convention activities for African Diaspora Day. She stated that there would be a more robust engagement with OACPS and communication would be established to build up a proper Conference.

The NIDCOM boss stated further that the second and third generation of Nigerians in the Diaspora are even more curious and desirous in giving back to their homeland, an opportunity that should not be missed.

