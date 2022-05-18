Absence of NDDC Counsel Stalls Hearing of Suit Opposing Sole Administrator

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The absence of the Counsel to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday stalled hearing in a suit challenging the use of sole administrator to administer the interventionist agency.

Odighonin Nwadighi Adienbo and 10 others had filed a suit at a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa which was presided by Justice Isa Dashen, opposing the use of sole administrator to run the NDDC.

The plaintiffs contended that the concept of sole administrator was alien and contrary to the NDDC Act which provides for a board constituted of representatives of all states of the Niger Delta.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and NDDC were listed as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/135/2021.

When the case was mentioned, Mr. Samuel Brisibe, told the court that he was mandated by Counsel to NDDC in the suit, Ume Kalu (SAN) to inform the court of his absence following cancellation of his flight.

Brisibe further appealed to the court to adjourn the case to enable Kalu to personally argue the case as he was not abreast with developments and was merely drafted to inform the court of the reasons behind Kalu’s absence in court.

Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Mr. Goodness Onuoha, however frowned at the reason advanced by Brisibe, adding that the counsel ought to have arrived at Yenagoa on Monday ahead yesterday’s hearing date.

Onuoha urged the court to prevail on the defence to refrain from delaying the dispensation of justice.

Dashen adjourned the suit to June 28 for continuation of hearing.

He had on April 5 granted an interim order restraining the federal government from using sole administrator to run the NDDC pending the determination of the pending suit.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

